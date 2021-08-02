Sharjah Ruler
Sharjah Ruler has appointed Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji as the new director general of the Sharjah Municipality. Image Credit: Supplied
Also in this package

Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Monday issued an Emiri decree promoting and appointing Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji as the new director general of Sharjah Municipality.

Under decree No. 24 of 2021, Al Tunaiji has been promoted from the director of Al Batayeh Municipality to the director general of Sharjah Municipality with immediate effect.

Read More

Meanwhile, Dr Sheikh Sultan has also allocated Dh100 million to develop road networks in Al Dhaid city.