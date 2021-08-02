Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Monday issued an Emiri decree promoting and appointing Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji as the new director general of Sharjah Municipality.
Under decree No. 24 of 2021, Al Tunaiji has been promoted from the director of Al Batayeh Municipality to the director general of Sharjah Municipality with immediate effect.
Meanwhile, Dr Sheikh Sultan has also allocated Dh100 million to develop road networks in Al Dhaid city.