Dubai: A Sharjah resident won Dh27,000, after finding a golden coin hidden inside his Global Village VIP pack.
Muhammad Hussein Jaziri, who has been living in Sharjah for over 30 years, is a loyal Global Village guest since its inception. He said he was delighted to find the golden coin in his VIP pack and is looking forward to shopping and dining at Global Village with his family and friends throughout Season 27.
Exclusive for Season 27 a Golden Coin was hidden inside one VIP Pack, with the lucky recipient winning a cash prize of Dh27,000.