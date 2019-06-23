All police patrols will be able to broadcast to surrounding vehicles

Sharjah Police launch device to broadcast emergency and alarm messages to motorists Image Credit: Courtesy: Sharjah Police

Sharjah: Sharjah Police on Sunday launched a new radio-based service to broadcast emergency messages to motorists.

All police patrols will be equipped with the service that will be activated by July 1.

Brigadier Dr Ahmad Saeed Al Naour, Director of Central Operations, said the device will transmit messages via radio waves in different languages to the surrounding vehicles and inform motorists that an emergency or patrol vehicle is coming in order to give a way for the patrol and enable them to quickly access the site of the emergency in the shortest possible time.

Brigadier Al Naour said the device also contains three recorded audio clips — first message alerts motorists to the presence of an approaching police or emergency vehicle, and the second would alert them to the presence of emergency or police vehicle parked in front, and the third one would request motorists to stop as a police vehicle is approaching the intersection.

Brig Al Naour urged motorists to give away to police, emergency and official convoy vehicles at all times in order to enhance response time to incidents.

Brig Al Naour said motorists obstructing the movement of emergency vehicles would be slapped with fine of Dh3,000 and their vehicles would be impounded for 30 days in addition to six traffic points.