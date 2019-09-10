The scooter patrols are battery operated and their movement is directly linked to the operations room through a device placed inside the riding officer’s helmet. The helmet also has a Go-Pro kind of camera that helps capture videos of the patrol.

Lt Col Ahmad Al Merri, Director of Community Police Department at Sharjah Police, briefed the police chief about the role of scooter patrols. He said the patrols can be used during community events, especially in tourist areas that are crowded during festivals or events to monitor safety and security. Also, officers on scooters can move easily and quickly through crowded and narrow places helping to monitor any negative incidents or behaviours, he said.