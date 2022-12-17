Sharjah: Sharjah Police, represented by the Vehicle Licensing Department, has activated the electronic signature service for vehicle licensing services.
The electronic signature service is in line with the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Interior aimed at ensuring the provision of all administrative services in accordance with standards of quality, efficiency and transparency, and enhancing the happiness of customers.
Lieutenant Colonel Abdul Rahman Khater, head of the Vehicle Licensing Department at Sharjah Police, said the e-signature service enables vehicle owners to sign electronically on the Ministry of Interior website (via the traffic services link). The e-signature facilitates transactions related to the export and transfer of vehicle ownership from one person to another without the physical presence of the individual.
Lt Col Khater added that companies can also benefit from the service after submitting a letter of representation from the company to allow one of the company’s members to carry out their tasks in the process of registration, renewal and transfer of ownership of the company’s vehicles. The letter can be presented at Industrial Area 12, the police office in the Al Ruqa Al Hamra, Al Dhaid Vehicle Licensing Department, and Kalba Police Station.