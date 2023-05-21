Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality (SCM) has announced that 104 pet surgeries were carried out at its veterinary clinic located in Jubail. These surgeries were conducted with the supervision of a highly skilled medical team, demonstrating the municipality’s commitment to promoting well-being of pets, said Adel Omar Salem, Acting Director of Public Health and Central Laboratories
Salem said the veterinary clinic has also provided a significant number of medical consultations to pet owners, totaling 1,536 cases, from the beginning of the year until the end of April. The clinic’s services have garnered the trust and confidence of more than 1,800 visitors during this period, which serves as a testament to their adherence to the highest standards in veterinary care.
He said the municipality’s veterinary clinic provides services of a high level of quality and focuses on protecting animal health, and aims to raise the level of care. Due services are provided for necessary health follow-ups, periodic vaccinations to maintain the safety of pets and other measures to prevent the spread of diseases.