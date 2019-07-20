Ahmad Bin Rakkad Al Ameri feels the Mexico book fair will help build a bridge of friendship between UAE and Mexico. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Sharjah’s global efforts to encourage literary movements and the richness of Emirati and Arab cultures will be in focus at Latin America’s largest book fair next year as the Emirate has been accorded the status of guest-of-honour at the event.

At a recent event held in Mexico to announce the 34th edition of the Guadalajara International Book Fair’s (FIL) 34th edition, to be held from November 28 to December 6, 2020. Ahmad Bin Rakkad Al Ameri, chairman of Sharjah Book Fair, said: “The efforts of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for over 40 years have taken the Emirati and Arab cultures to the farthest corners of the world. We are here in Mexico today as we are passionate about continuing these tremendous efforts.”

He added :“Together, we will build a new bridge of friendship between UAE and Mexico, which will stand on strong pillars of culture.”

Raul Padilla Lopez, president of FIL, said :“We are honoured to have the emirate of Sharjah accept our invitation to be our guest-of-honour in 2020. We want the fair to be a window through which Latin Americans can rediscover the richness of their literature, language, art and traditions. We believe that this wonderful event will strengthen the publishing industries of our countries.”