Sharjah: The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) office in the Eastern region is organising a series of summer camps from July 7 — August 1.

Titled ‘Towards a Creative Summer’, the camps are targeted at children aged 7—13 years in Sharjah’s Eastern region, a press release said. The camps will be held in Dibba Al Hisn from July 7—11; in Khorfakkan from July 14—18; in Wadi Al Helo from July 21—25; and in Kalba from July 28 to August 1.

Fadhil Hussain, director of SBA Office in the Eastern Region, said the camp would contribute to educating the younger generations about the critical role of creativity.