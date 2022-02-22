Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Police Air Wing team has airlifted seven Asian tourists from Wadi Quda’a to safety after they sought help.
The tourists, who were fatigued during the mountain trip, had lost their way.
When the Air Wing received information about the group, help was sent their way and they were promptly administered first aid.
Colonel Pilot Saeed Rashid Al Yamahi, head of the Air Wing Department, said the rescue team reached the site within minutes and provided necessary support to the exhausted tourists.
Colonel Al Yamahi called on the public to avoid rugged areas in the mountains and valleys, especially during daytime when temperatures are high.