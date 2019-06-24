The logo features an outline of Shaikh Zayed’s image and a text saying ‘Zayed’s ambition’. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: On September 25, Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s ambition for the UAE to reach space will finally come true and authorities are immortalising it as early as now through the mission’s logo.

The Mohammad Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), in cooperation with the Federal Youth Authority (FYA), on Monday released the logo for the first Arab and Emirati mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

The logo features an outline of Shaikh Zayed’s image and a text saying ‘Zayed’s ambition’.

MBRSC highlighted that the logo was designed in cooperation with FYA. It reflects the creativity of Emirati youth, as well as their talent and contribution to the future of the UAE and its pioneering achievements in space.

Shamma Bint Suhail Faris Al Mazroui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Chairperson of the Federal Youth Authority, said assigning the Emirati youth the task to design the logo shows the levels of trust and interest of the wise leadership on them.

“We strongly believe in the youth’s vital role, as well as in their creativity and their innovation in achieving the objectives and the vision of our wise leadership and turning it into a tangible reality,” added Al Mazroui.