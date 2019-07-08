File photo: A partial lunar eclipse, where the full moon passes through the shadow of the Earth, will occur in the UAE on July 16-17 with a total duration five hours, 34 minutes. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: Don’t be surprised to see the moon turn a bit rustic red once again next week as we will get to witness in the UAE with some parts of the last lunar eclipse of the year.

A partial lunar eclipse, where the full moon passes through the shadow of the Earth, will occur on July 16-17 with a total duration five hours, 34 minutes. The celestial phenomenon will start at 10.43pm on July 16 and last till 4.17am the next day.

Dubai Astronomy Group CEO Hasan Al Hariri said that it is not dangerous to look directly at the moon during a lunar eclipse because the moon is not giving off its own light. He cautioned however those who plan to observe the eclipse outdoors to stay hydrated and be mindful of their body temperature.

Al Hariri also rejected all the hoax messages circulating in social media about the impact of lunar eclipse on our life. He said this phenomenon will not have any effect or impact on anybody.

The next big celestial event for the UAE residents will be on December 26 when the annular solar eclipse occurs.

What: Partial Solar Eclipse

When: 10.43pm on July 16 to 4.17am on July 17

Where to observe: From anywhere with an unobstructed view of the skies

Guided observation: The Dubai Astronomy Group will also hold a programme with a Talk and Q&A session about the ‘partial lunar eclipse’ phenomena, telescopic observation of the event, Jupiter and Saturn and dinner buffet with photography opportunity.

Location: Al Thuraya Astronomy Centre, Mushrif Park — Dubai