International Astronautical Congress comes to Arab world for the first time

Dubai: The Mohammad Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has revealed the logo of the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) to be held in Dubai in October 2020, the first time that the Arab world is hosting the event.

The logo was chosen from a design competition held recently by MBRSC that received entries from more than 500 designers from around the world.

Fifteen designs were shortlisted. The winning logo was designed by Hanan Seif from the UAE.

The logo’s design, selected by a specialised committee for the 71st IAC, consists of a light blue figure of Burj Khalifa, the letters IAC, and DUBAI 2020 placed at the bottom. The winner receives a cash prize and an invitation to attend the IAC 2020.