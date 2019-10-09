Dubai: School principals are authorised to take decision on suspending classes due to bad weather conditions, says Ministery of Education.
The ministry recently made the announcement on its twitter page, saying that school principals are given the authority to decide whether or not to suspend classes and shut down schools, in coordination with the educational operations sector.
Fawzia Gharib, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for the Educational Operations Sector, stated: “The ministry suspends classes in some schools where it is very difficult for students and buses to reach. Meanwhile, some schools will also shut down depending on schools situation and road conditions leading to it.”
Last year, the Ministry of Education said the safety of students is paramount and advises parents and students to follow safety and security standards during rainy season. “[The MOE] deputises school administrations to take all necessary procedures and also grants them the right to suspend classes if necessary, in accordance to weather conditions and whatever can guarantee their highest level of security,” the ministry said.