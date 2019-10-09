Principals can take the decision only if the weather conditions are really bad

A student boards a school bus after schools cancelled classes due to heavy rains. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan / Gulf News archive

Dubai: School principals are authorised to take decision on suspending classes due to bad weather conditions, says Ministery of Education.

The ministry recently made the announcement on its twitter page, saying that school principals are given the authority to decide whether or not to suspend classes and shut down schools, in coordination with the educational operations sector.

Fawzia Gharib, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for the Educational Operations Sector, stated: “The ministry suspends classes in some schools where it is very difficult for students and buses to reach. Meanwhile, some schools will also shut down depending on schools situation and road conditions leading to it.”