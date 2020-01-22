A total of 295,148 students were enrolled into Dubai’s schools in 2019-20 Image Credit:

DUBAI: School enrollments in Dubai have witnessed a 2.1 per cent growth in 2019-20, with more students being admitted into new schools, particularly those offering the UK or IB curriculum, reveals the Annual Education Landscape Report released by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) on Wednesday.

According to the report, a total of 295,148 students were enrolled into Dubai’s schools during this academic year. Of them, Indians topped the list at 98,527 admissions, followed by 34,542 Emiratis, 22,668 Pakistanis, 17238 Egyptians and 13,594 British nationals.

Commenting on the findings of the report, Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director General of KHDA, said, “The opening of new private schools, training institutes and international branch campuses in Dubai over the last decade has stimulated growth and helped us create a diverse education community with diverse curricula and programmes that meets the expectations of families. Today, there is a wide range of options and choices in the market, compared to 10 years back, and this has resulted in the sector’s steady progress making Dubai even more attractive – both regionally and internationally. We want to sustain the progress and work as a catalyst to further strengthen the education sector and fulfill our aspiration to promote lifelong learning.”

He said, “Dubai’s private education sector continues to build on its success and pave the way forward by embracing Dubai’s vision for the next 50 years in line with future expectations. The success of key economic sectors in Dubai has created new opportunities that are contributing towards better infrastructure and creating more choice for families.”

The report said Dubai’s private schools made an annual revenue of Dh8.45 billion during 2019-20. The average fee paid by a student was Dh29,057 per year, while the majority of 51.1 per cent paid less than Dh20,000 though.

Dubai’s private schools employ 20,752 teachers, of whom 16,852 are females. Topping the nationalities are Indians and Britons, followed by Egyptians, Filipinos and Irish.