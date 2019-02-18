Dubai: Authorities in Abu Dhabi confirmed that no injuries were reported when a scaffolding collapsed on Sunday.
Abu Dhabi Municipality said that the Crisis Management Team, in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Police, Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities, and Department of Transport, replaced the broken scaffolding on Zayed the First Street.
“[Authorities] responded to the scaffolding accident and the protective wall of a building that was being demolished. Traffic was temporarily stopped and the debris was removed. No injuries or damages to pedestrians and vehicles were reported,” said Abu Dhabi Municipality.
The fallen debris was removed and traffic movement was restored by the end of the day, after ensuring that security and safety requirements were in place.