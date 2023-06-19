1. 30 years on, Saudi man offers free rides to Hajj pilgrims

Volunteer transports the faithful on long journey from a border town to Mecca

2. Watch: 20 smart gates installed on Ras Al Khaimah roads

AI-powered gates to enhance police response to emergencies as well

3. UAE announces schedule for Grade 1 to 12 school exam results

Pupils can check their scores online via Emirates School Establishment’s student portal

4. Eid Al Adha 2023: Dubai announces holidays for public sector

Dubai Government's Human Resources deparment announces holiday dates

5. Saudi Arabia declares Eid Al Adha 2023

Oman also announced first day of Eid Al Adha

