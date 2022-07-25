Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is offering 350 fancy number plates of 3, 4 and 5 digits for private vehicles bearing (H-I-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-X-Y-Z) codes. Plates on offer at this 68th online auction are topped by the super numbers (O 260) and (V 1102).
Registration of bidders for this online auction starts today, Monday, July 25. The bidding process kicks off at 8am on August 1 and continues for five days only.
The selling of licensing plates in this auction is subject to a five per cent VAT.
Each bidder is required to have a traffic file opened in Dubai, deposit a security cheque amounting to Dh5,000 made to RTA, and pay an un-refundable participation fee of Dh120.
Payment can be made at Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool, Al Barsha or Deira, by credit card on the RTA website or via the Dubai Drive app.