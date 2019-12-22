Plate (S 70) is the topper, goes for Dh1.9m

DUBAI: The 103rd open number plates auction Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) organised in Dubai on Saturday raised Dh19.751 million.

Plate (S 70) was the sales topper and was exchanged for Dh1.9 million, followed by (AA 99) which was sold for Dh1.82 million, ahead of (H 333), which brought back Dh970,000.

RTA offered 90 fancy plates for bidding at the auction comprising two, three, four and five-digit plates of categories.

Through offering distinctive licensing plates at open or online auctions, RTA is seeking to provide a neutral and transparent platform that avails fair opportunities to all bidders.

These auctions are also of great importance to RTA as they serve the needs of a wide range of customers. RTA tends to hold auctions according to market needs with the objective of maximising customers’ satisfaction and improving the level of service. Such auctions are marked by wide participation and positive rivalry of passionate bidders.