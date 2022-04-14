Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has conducted two major inspections to crack down on offenders in the realm of public transport.
“The first inspection was conducted between February 19 and 28 in conjunction with the General Department of Airports Security to monitor the activity of transporting passengers in unlicensed vehicles. It resulted in the issuance of 52 violations at the Dubai Airport Terminal 2,” said Saeed Al Balushi, Director of Passenger Transport Activities Monitoring at Public Transport Agency, RTA.
“As many as 52 violations were detected. They comprised 41 violations for transporting passengers on unlicensed vehicles and 11 other violations at the airport.”
He said, “The second inspection was done with Dubai Police and the General Department of Residency and Foreigners Affairs to foil attempts to evade payment of public transport tariff. As many as 62,919 operations were carried out between March 14 and 20 and 1,047 violations were recorded,” added Al Balushi.