Several rice exporters from India claim to have been hit by the scam Image Credit:

Dubai: The Indian Consulate in Dubai has requested the UAE Central Bank to probe the role of UAE Exchange in the Dh15.38 million rice scam that was uncovered by Gulf News in July 2019.

Vipul, consul general of India in Dubai said he has taken up the matter with local authorities including the apex bank which took charge of UAE Exchange operations last month after irregularities were found at the remittance firm’s parent company. “Yes, I have written to the UAE Central Bank and urged them to investigate the role of UAE Exchange in the fraud to avoid such cases in future,” Vipul told Gulf News.

The consul general said he has also appealed to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to “explore the possibility of action against the UAE Exchange in India for its questionable conduct.

Scores left counting their losses

Several exporters in India were left devastated after 6,000 tonnes of rice shipped by them to Dubai-based Al Rawnaq Al Thahbhi General Trading between March and April 2019 disappeared without a trace.

UAE Exchange Image Credit: Gulf News

The exporters were handed telegraphic transfer [TT] receipts by UAE Exchange as ‘proof’ that their payments were being electronically remitted to their banks in India. The money never arrived. Instead, one by one, 23 TTs totaling $4.18 million (Dh15.38 million) got cancelled after cheques issued against them bounced because of insufficient funds.

By the time panic-stricken traders rushed to Dubai, it was too late. Al Rawnaq’s rented warehouse in Al Quoz where the rice containers were delivered was empty as was the company’s office at XL Tower in Business Bay.

Exchange house under the scanner

In August 2019, the Public Prosecutor ordered Jebel Ali Police to investigate accusations of fraud against six men and two companies, including the UAE Exchange. The exporters alleged UAE Exchange staff deliberately held their cheques for days allowing scammers enough time to receive the containers and sell off the rice before the cheques could be banked.

READ MORE UAE Exchange customers keep waiting for their money

“If the exchange house had followed standard procedure and submitted the cheques on time they would have bounced. As a result their corresponding TTs would have also got cancelled. This would have been alerted us,” rued a rice mill owner who pegged his losses at Dh1.1 million.

Vipul raises questions

Vipul said the role of the UAE exchange in these transactions is not above board. In a letter addressed to NS Vishwanathan, deputy governor, Reserve Bank of India, Vipul has raised many questions

These include queries about why the echange house did not execute the TT requests by encashing the cheques at the earliest. He also questioned why it did not raise red flags when the same party initiated transactions and then kept them on hold before cancelling them on 20 different occasions. UAE exchange denied any wrong doing

UAE Exchange denies any wrong doing

“The issuance of a receipt (TT )neither confirms nor guarantees that the amount would be credited to the beneficiary account or received by the beneficiary. Post initiating a transaction and issuance of the receipt to the sender, the transaction can be rejected or put on hold for various reasons, either related to payment realisation, or operational issues, or compliance or regulatory concerns. This may be done by our internal compliance team, law enforcement agencies, the correspondent bank(s) or the beneficiary bank.Specific to the cited incident,because the payment was through a cheque, the seal on the receipt clearly states that the payment is “subject to realisation of the cheque,” a spokesperson for UAE Exchange said in a detailed statement to Gulf News in July 2019.

“Payment by any party on behalf of any other party for a transaction does not breach the regulations governing exchange houses. As an exchange House, our role and responsibility in such transactions is to ensure that all records containing the relevant details of senders and source of funds are maintained properly,” the spokesperson explained.

“When a customer approaches our branch for processing a transaction, they submit the payment (cash or cheque) and supporting documents, and thereafter will receive the receipt confirming the acceptance of the remittance request and initiation of the transaction. At this stage, TTs are not issued to the customer. Even if the payment mode is through a cheque, the customer is issued a receipt, but the transaction remains on hold until such time the cheque is cleared from the relevant bank(s) and the corresponding amount is credited to our bank account,” he said.