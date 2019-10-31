A restaurant closed in Al Ain for food violations. Image Credit:

Al Ain: Aladdin restaurant in Al Ain has been shut down for violating food safety regulations, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) said on Thursday.

The restaurant was said to have failed to maintain health and hygiene standards, which posed a risk to consumer health.

This order follows three violations recorded against the restaurant earlier in the year in January, April and October, and the authority have confirmed that the closure will continue until all issues are corrected.

All restaurants are subject to routine inspection to ensure they comply with food safety rules.