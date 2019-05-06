Promotion by Malabar Gold and Diamonds has already seen over 60,000 gold coins won

Mr. Rajesh Guruvayya Padoor the lucky winner of Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ campaign ‘Gold Promise’, who won 100 Gold Coins receiving the prize from Mr. Shaji Thoppil, Deputy Branch Head – Malabar Gold & Diamonds in the presence of team member of Malabar Gold & Diamonds at their outlet at Lulu Hypermarket, Al Qusais, Dubai. Image Credit:

Dubai: Malabar Gold and Diamonds is running their ‘Gold Promise’ campaign in all UAE showrooms until May 11.

Within the first two weeks of the campaign, customers have already won over 60,000 gold coins from gold and diamond jewellery purchases.

Customers can win a guaranteed gold coin or up to 100 gold coins instantly on purchase of gold jewellery worth Dh2,500 through Scratch & Win coupons. Adding to the above, customers also get a 2g gold coin on diamond jewellery purchase of Dh5,000 and a 1g gold coin on purchase of diamond jewellery worth Dh3,000.

Customers also get a chance to buy 8g gold coins with no making charges from any of Malabar Gold and Diamonds outlets during this period. Furthermore, customers can avail the zero deduction offer on 22K (GCC) gold jewellery exchange as well.