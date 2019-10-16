DUBAI: Dubai is all set to host the region’s largest gaming festival, Insomnia Dubai, from October 17 to 19 at the Meydan Grandstand.
The mega event, which mirrors the Insomnia Gaming Festival, the UK’s largest event for gamers, features a spectacular three-day gaming extravaganza that is expected to attract a total audience of 45,000.
The event will host 14 of the most popular games for gaming enthusiasts to ‘Turn Up & Play’, apart from mobile gaming, VR, tabletop games, cosplay, esports finals, and diverse stage shows.
Mona Al Marri, director general of the Government of Dubai Media Office said, “Hosting Insomnia Dubai is part of our commitment to the 10X vision of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which has inspired us to develop projects positioning Dubai as a key player in shaping the world’s future industries. Holding the event is also aligned with our strategy of enhancing Dubai’s status as a major hub for the global eSports industry.”