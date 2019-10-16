The event will host 14 of the most popular games for gaming enthusiasts to ‘Turn Up & Play’, apart from mobile gaming, VR, tabletop games, cosplay, esports finals, and diverse stage shows.

Mona Al Marri, director general of the Government of Dubai Media Office said, “Hosting Insomnia Dubai is part of our commitment to the 10X vision of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which has inspired us to develop projects positioning Dubai as a key player in shaping the world’s future industries. Holding the event is also aligned with our strategy of enhancing Dubai’s status as a major hub for the global eSports industry.”