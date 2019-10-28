Dubai

The agenda for the region’s first INSEAD NAA UAE Leadership Forum to be held in Dubai on October 31 was announced on Sunday.

The one-day event will provide a platform for sharing diverse ideas and perspectives on promoting sustainable economic growth and shaping the future of the region.

A host of regional and global thought leaders, senior business executives, government officials and policy makers from across industries will engage in a dialogue on vital issues ranging from the economy, society and culture to technology, entrepreneurship and innovation. The forum is being organised through a partnership between the INSEAD National Alumni Association (NAA) in the UAE, one of the world’s leading graduate business schools, and the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO).

The forum’s first session titled ‘A New Vision for the Future’ will feature a keynote address that will outline the UAE’s national vision to advance further growth and foster an innovation-driven economy. The session will also look at how the Eight Principles of Governance and the Fifty-Year Charter, launched by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, are setting the direction for Dubai’s future.

Another session titled ‘The Economic Outlook: Prospects for the UAE and the Region’, will discuss the UAE’s and the region’s growth expectations over the next few years as well as the prospects for key sectors. The fiscal policy of the UAE and the long-term impact of Expo 2020 will be some of the other key themes addressed in the session.

Noora Al Abbar, Director of Strategic Media Affairs, Government of Dubai Media Office, said: “Organising the Forum, in partnership with the INSEAD National Alumni Association in the UAE, is part of our efforts to bring together various stakeholders to foster a meaningful discussion on key issues shaping the region with the goal of unlocking new opportunities for a better future. The agenda of the Forum has been designed to ensure the event will discuss our most pressing challenges and identify solutions that could contribute to the growth of our economies and societies. The Forum offers an opportunity to benefit from the insights of a dynamic group of leaders and influencers on the key developments shaping the region’s sustained development. The event promises to generate a set of unique ideas and perspectives on opportunities and challenges the region will face in the years ahead.”