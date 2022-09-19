Dubai Media Office shared a rare video of a speech given by the late Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to Dubai in February 1979.
Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, has died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.
She died peacefully on Thursday afternoon at her Scottish estate, where she had spent much of the summer.
Britain said farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday at a historic state funeral attended by world leaders.
Huge crowds gathered in London to watch as the queen's flag-draped coffin, topped with the Imperial State Crown, her orb and sceptre, was carried slowly to a gun carriage from parliament's Westminster Hall where it had lain in state since Wednesday.