Dubai: The Dubai Municipality has opened technical exhibition titled “Dubai Customs in the Documents of Bashi Porter” in the historical district of Shindagha, which contains documents of the Dubai Customs Department from the early 20th century.

The exhibition will last for a year. The importance of these documents lies in the fact that it is a reference to the commercial movement and the economic boom witnessed by the emirate and highlights the stages of its development until the late Shaikh Saeed Bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, who was in power between 1912 and 1958.