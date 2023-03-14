Sharjah: The municipality of Sharjah has announced the start of issuing permits to extend working hours past mifnight during Ramadan for commercial establishments.
The municipality provides this service as part of its preparations for the holy month and to facilitate these establishments by giving them the opportunity to practice their commercial activity late into the night.
How to apply
Khalifa Bughanim Al Suwaidi, acting director of the Control and Inspection Department, said that the permits are issued through the municipality’s website by selecting ‘Our electronic and smart services’, then choosing ‘Services of the Control and Inspection Department’, and applying for the permit for the nights of Ramadan by uploading the required documents.
Al Suwaidi pointed out that the permit does not include contracting companies that work after midnight on construction sites. He added that the municipality has assigned a team of inspectors to follow up with the concerned establishments and ensure that the necessary permits have been obtained issued.
Exemptions
Meanwhile, restaurants, bakeries and cafeterias can stay open past midnight in Ramadan without the need to obtain the permit.