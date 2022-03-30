Abu Dhabi: In an NCEMA (National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority) briefing on Wednesday, UAE announced updated guidelines for worshippers in the country. These updates were announced ahead of Ramadan, which is expected to start on April 2.
The new updates state that Taraweeh prayers can be held in mosques and chapels throughout Ramadan given that a social distance of 1 metre is maintained between worshippers. During the last 10 nights of Ramadan, Tahajjud prayers will also be held from midnight onwards at mosques across the UAE subject to guidelines.