Ras Al Khaimah: The Social Support Centre at Ras Al Khaimah Police dealt with 586 cases in 2021, resolving 403 of them.
The resolved cases were related to maritial abuse, family disputes and reunions, disputes between neighbours and school violence.
Lieutenant Colonel Ahmad Ibrahim Sbaian, head of the Social Support Centre at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said 49 cases were referred to competent authorities after the victims were provided with psychological support.
The centre also provided 134 consultations on various other social issues. The centre provided many awareness tips for individuals to avoid negative behaviours that may lead to the occurrence of crimes.
Lt Col Sbaian said during the past year, the centre played a very constructive role in enhancing the quality of security in the community by resolving these disputes.
He added that the centre provides moral support and necessary guidance to the public through four specialised branches that deal with all forms of family, psychological and societal cases and problems.
Specialised support
The support is provided by specialists who have experience in addressing societal problems in cooperation with charitable institutions, the educational sector, courts and public prosecution.