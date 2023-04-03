Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command has activated the digital transformation project system to cater to requests for selling impounded vehicles, in cooperation with the Courts Department and the General Resources Authority and Emirates Auction.
The new system will cut the time taken for the process from three months to only 45 days.
Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the police is aiming to implement and launch initiatives and projects that support the process of smart transformation in traffic services, in cooperation with strategic partners from external departments and institutions.
Starting from listing until selling, through the stages of sorting, auditing, appraisal, judicial approval and announcement, transferring possession of the sold vehicles and including them in the sale programmes approved by the General Command, the digital transformation project covers a range of functions.