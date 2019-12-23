ABU DHABI: The UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science, UAEREP, under the supervision of the National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, is set to organise the 4th International Rain Enhancement Forum, from January 19 to 21 to examine pressing sustainability issues. The global platform held in the UAE capital every year aims to highlight the latest scientific and technological advancements with a view to finding new water security solutions through rain enhancement. Dr Abdulla Al Mandous, Executive Director of NCM and President of the Regional Association II (Asia) of the World Meteorological Organisation, said, “The forum continues to receive an overwhelming response from international experts and researchers, demonstrating its significance as an important platform to discuss the latest innovations in rain enhancement and water sustainability. In its upcoming edition, the IREF will highlight our latest research achievements, as well as the potential applications of the awardee projects within several key sectors.”