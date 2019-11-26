Rulers of different emirates also show mercy on inmates

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 662 prisoners - serving various sentences - ahead of the UAE’s 48th National Day.

Shaikh Khalifa also pledged to settle the financial obligations of the released prisoners.

The pardon comes within the framework of keenness of the UAE President to give the prisoners a chance to start a new life and alleviate the suffering of their families.

Meanwhile, His Highness Shaikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, also ordered the release of 103 prisoners on the same occasion.

The move will see the release of the prisoners, serving various sentences, from a number of punitive and reformative institutions from Ajman. The prisoners are selected for release based on good conduct and some other criteria.

The decision reflects Shaikh Humaid’s interest in bringing happiness and hope to the pardoned prisoners and their families.

The Ruler of Ajman expressed his best wishes to the prisoners and his hope that they would use this opportunity to integrate healthily and positively back into society.

Meanwhile, in Umm Al Qaiwain, His Highness Shaikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, also ordered the release of a number of prisoners.

The move will see the release of the prisoners who have demonstrated good conduct during their sentences in punitive and corrective institutions in Umm Al Qaiwain.