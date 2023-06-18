Dubai: The Mall of the Emirates in Dubai on Sunday evening issued a statement confirming a power outage that took place at the mall on Friday night.
The statement said, "On Friday night, Mall of the Emirates was affected by a power outage in Al Barsha that took place after mall trading hours. Power was promptly restored."
It said, "VOX CInemas in Mall of the Emirates was operational at the time and all guests were evacuated safely. Those affected were issued with a complimentary ticket to return to VOX Cinemas at their convenience."