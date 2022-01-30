Dubai: Post-pandemic transport conditions will be discussed by global experts at the 4th MENA Transport Congress and Exhibition 2022 that will begin in Dubai on February 6.

Under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, the event is organised by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in collaboration with the International Association of Public Transport (UITP).

It will be held from February 6 to 8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, and feature the participation of 73 public transport experts and academicians from 19 countries. The event is accompanied by an exhibition which will host 40 exhibitors from 17 countries, RTA said in a press release on Sunday.

The agenda will be discussed in 13 panels that focus on a host of key and current topics highlighted by the latest smart and sustainable public transport solutions and their role in tackling the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from post-pandemic transport conditions, the topics will include electric buses, artificial intelligence, big data, smart mobility management, safety and security, future cities and the future of transport in the MENA region.

Interactive global platform

“Hosting the MENA Transport Congress and Exhibition 2022 raises the prominent global standing of Dubai in smart and sustainable mobility,” said Mattar Al Tayer, director-general, chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.

“It also showcases the modern infrastructure built to keep pace with the sustained demographic and fast growth rates seen by the emirate in a variety of fields,” he said.

“The importance of the event is underlined by its role as an interactive global platform that brings together officials, industry leaders, policymakers, legislators, developers, consultants, operators, manufacturers and all public transport stakeholders from all over the world. Attendees will exchange expertise and check the best successful experiments as well as the latest smart and sustainable solutions. They will also review the latest developments in the industry.

Al Tayer said the recommendations of the congress will focus on delivering the best services to public transport riders to facilitate their mobility and maximise their happiness.

“Through this event, we are looking forward to finding sustainable solutions and launching innovative projects that serve public transport commuters and offer them smooth mobility while sticking to high standards of health and safety. This is particularly important under the exceptional circumstances forced by the Covid-19 pandemic on various sectors including public transport,” he added.

Public Transport Hackathon

On the sidelines of the congress, RTA, in cooperation with Cisco, will organise the 4th Public Transport Hackathon, with the participation of 60 students from 21 universities across the UAE.

Mohammed Obaid Al Mulla, RTA Board member, said organising the 4th Public Transport Hackathon follows the remarkable success of the third edition, where university students presented practical and innovative ideas and solutions.