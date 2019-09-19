US discusses possible responses to a Saudi oil facility attack with Gulf allies

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) takes part in a meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on September 19, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces on Thursday.

The meeting came a day after Pompeo met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in Jeddah.

Coalition to deter Iran

Pompeo said on Thursday the United States was building a coalition to deter Iran after an attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities but it wanted a peaceful resolution.

“We are still striving to build out a coalition in an act of diplomacy while the foreign minister of Iran is threatening all-out war and to fight to the last American, were here to build up a coalition aimed at achieving peace,” Pompeo told reporters after meeting Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

In the meantime, Pompeo promised to continue to impose sanctions on Iran to stop its support for terrorism, including Hezbollah militias.

He said he will give US President Donald Trump important information about the details of the attack on Aramco.

The United States was discussing with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf allies possible responses to an attack on Saudi oil facilities they blame on Iran and which Pompeo described as an act of war on the kingdom.

The Saudis were the nation that were attacked. It was on their soil. It was an act of war against them directly. - Mike Pompeo | US Secretary of State

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday struck a cautious note, saying there were many options short of war with Iran, which denies involvement in the Sept. 14 strikes that initially halved Saudi oil output. He ordered increased sanctions on Tehran.

“This is an attack of a scale we’ve just not seen before,” Pompeo told reporters before landing in Jeddah.

“The Saudis were the nation that were attacked. It was on their soil. It was an act of war against them directly.”

Iran warning

Meanwhile, Iran’s top diplomat said Thursday that any attack on his country over a drone-and-missile strike on Saudi Arabia’s oil industry will result in “all-out war,” further pushing up tensions across the Arabian Gulf.

The comments by Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif represented the starkest warning yet by Iran in a long summer of mysterious attacks and incidents following the collapse of Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, more than a year after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from the accord.

Zarif’s comments also appeared to be a response to Pompeo's "act of war" comments.

Asked by CNN what would be the consequence of a U.S. or Saudi strike, Zarif said: “All-out war.”

It would cause “a lot of casualties,” he stressed.

“I am making a very serious statement that we don’t want to engage in a military confrontation,” Zarif said. “But we won’t blink to defend our territory.”

He added that any sanctions placed by the U.S. on Iran after pulling out of the nuclear deal would need to be lifted before any negotiations could be considered.

'Everything is on the table'

On his part, the Saudi ambassador to Berlin said “everything is on the table”, telling Deutschlandfunk radio that options need to be discussed carefully.

Riyadh, which described the assault has as a “test of global will”, on Wednesday displayed the remnants of 25 Iranian drones and missiles it said were used in the strike as undeniable evidence of Iranian aggression.

The United Arab Emirates on Thursday followed its main Arab ally Saudi Arabia in announcing it was joining a global maritime security coalition that Washington has been trying to build since a series of explosions on oil tankers in Gulf waters in recent months that were also blamed on Tehran.

Meanwhie, France has sent seven military experts to investigate this weekend’s attacks on Saudi oil facilities, including specialists in explosives, missile trajectory and ground-to-air defense systems, a defense ministry spokeswoman said on Thursday.