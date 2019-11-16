He was on duty when a vehicle hit him

Abu Dhabi Police have expressed sorrow over the tragic incident and sent out their deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. Image Credit: Pexels

Abu Dhabi: A traffic police officer from Abu Dhabi Police was run over by a reckless motorist when he was on duty monitoring the traffic in Al Ain on Friday, Abu Dhabi Police said on Instagram.

First Sergeant Ali Saeed Kharbash Al Saedi from Abu Dhabi Traffic Police was monitoring the traffic in Al Ain city when he was hit by the vehicle.

The funeral prayer of Al Saedi was conducted in Al Ain, follwing which he was buried.