1 of 9
On Wednesday morning, the area at the ground level outside the tower resembled a war zone. Cars parked outside the building were damaged by flaming debris that fell from the tower.
Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News
2 of 9
Dennis Ngugi, a resident of the Abbco Tower in Al Nahda, Sharjah, which caught fire on Tuesday night.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
3 of 9
The fire completely gutted the exteriors on one side of the building.
Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman, Gulf News
4 of 9
The morning after, tenants returned to assess the damage hoping to salvage their belongings.
Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News
5 of 9
Abbco Tower after the fire at Al Nahda Sharjah on 6 MAY 2020 photo; Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News
Image Credit:
6 of 9
Abbco Tower after the fire at Al Nahda Sharjah on 6 MAY 2020 photo; Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News
Image Credit:
7 of 9
Abbco Tower after the fire at Al Nahda Sharjah on 6 MAY 2020 photo; Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News
Image Credit:
8 of 9
The devastation was plain to see for all who returned on Wednesday morning.
Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News
9 of 9
Those who lost their apartments may have also lost their cars in the inferno.
Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News