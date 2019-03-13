Dubai

A Malaysian photographer has won the $120,000 (around Dh440,778) grand prize of Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) in Dubai.

Edwin Ong Wee Kee’s winning shot portrays a Vietnamese mother whose speech disorder did not prevent her from evoking a sense of strength for her children.

He was honoured at the award ceremony at Dubai Opera by Shaikha Latifa Bint Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice-chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

Winners of all other HIPA categories were also facilitated on stage at the ceremony.

Under the patronage of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, HIPA held its annual awards ceremony for its eighth season under the theme of ‘Hope’.

HIPA’s secretary-general Ali Bin Thalith said: “This award was launched in 2011 to honour the arts and promote social awareness and its fundamental role in shaping the future of civilisations. The arts are more than just hobbies, the arts have changed the course of history, and are capable of changing the shape of the future.”