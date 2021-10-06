Filipinos expats in UAE are reminded to register for the Philippine general elections, following the extension of registration for overseas voting until October 14. File photo. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: The Philippine Consulate has reminded Filipinos in UAE to register for the upcoming Philippine general elections, following the extension of registration for overseas voting until October 14.

Paul Raymund Cortes, Philippine consul-general, said: “By participating in the elections, we have the power to make decisions that can affect our community and our country.”

“It is both a right and civic duty of every Filipino citizen to vote. In May 2022, we will choose leaders who will assume important roles in charting the course of the future of the Philippines. We need to voice out our goals and aspirations — for ourselves, our community, and the future generation of Filipinos,” he added.

How to register

Those who cast their vote during the 2016 national and 2019 mid-term elections need not register but those who will register for the first time should visit the Philippine Consulate as personal appearance is required to collect biometric data. To set an appointment for registration, email ovs@pcgdubai.ae.

The Philippine Consulate posted on its official Facebook account a reminder: “In compliance with existing UAE regulations to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Filipinos in Dubai and the Northern Emirates who would like to register (for the upcoming overseas voting) are requested to book an appointment through https://tinyurl.com/DubaiPCG-OVS. Bring a copy of your passport and accomplished OV form when you go to the Consulate.

Overseas voting