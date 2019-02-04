The faithful started their journey to Abu Dhabi on Monday ahead of the Papal Mass on Tuesday.
At 10.30am tomorrow (Tuesday), Pope Francis will celebrate a Holy High Mass at the Zayed Sports City Stadium with 135,000 Roman Catholics from the UAE and beyond as participants.
Gulf News spotted the Edward family at a petrol station at 2pm on Monday. The family stopped over on their way to the capital. They decided to leave early to avoid the mad rush to Zayed Sports City as hundreds of buses will ferry more than a hundred thousand people to the venue by Monday night. They booked a hotel near the venue and will walk to the stadium tomorrow (Tuesday) morning.
Amal Sugirdha said that the family is excited to be part of the historic event. The whole family, including their parents and two children, got tickets inside the stadium.
Over at the stadium in Abu Dhabi, preparations were in full swing on Monday. Mass booklets had been placed on the seats in the gallery as early as Monday afternoon. Chairs were also placed in the pitch facing the main stage, painted in white and with a cross at the centre.