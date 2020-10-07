Dubai: A Pakistani expatriate living in Abu Dhabi has joined the long list of $1 million winners when the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw was held on Wednesday at Concourse B of Dubai International Airport.
Mohammed Shafique Mohammed Siddique, a 48-year-old Pakistani national, became the latest dollar millionaire when his ticket number 4422 in Millennium Millionaire Series 340 was drawn on October 7, 2020. Siddique had purchased his ticket, which was only his second ever Millennium Millionaire ticket, online on September 10.