Dubai: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived in Dubai on Thursday morning on a two-day visit to the UAE.
He was received at the Dubai International Airport by Pakistan Consul General Ahmed Amjad Ali and Imtiaz Gondal, Deputy Head of Mission at the Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi. During his visit from December 17 to 18, Qureshi is expected to hold meetings with the UAE officials and also have media interaction.
According to Pakistan Foreign Office statement, the Foreign Minister will hold discussions with the UAE leadership on all areas of mutual interest including regional and global issues. “The Foreign Minister will exchange views on bilateral cooperation, in particular trade, investment and the welfare of Pakistani diaspora.” UAE is home to the second largest Pakistani community abroad with more than 1.4 million overseas Pakistanis living here. Qureshi left for Abu Dhabi for meetings after landing in Dubai on Thursday.
“Pakistan and the UAE enjoy historic fraternal relations, rooted firmly in shared history, common faith, values and mutual respect. High-level visits are an important feature, which not only exhibit cordial ties between the two countries but also accord the leadership an opportunity to give further impetus to strengthening bilateral cooperation on a wide range of issues,” the statement added.
Foreign Minister Qureshi had earlier visited the UAE in January this year to attend the 9th Sir Bani Yas Forum which discussed issues related to the Middle East.