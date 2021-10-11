Sharjah: Only vaccinated people are allowed to attend the funeral and memorial services in Sharjah, according to revised regulations issued on Monday.
The Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team (SECDMT) has approved to increase the capacity to offer condolences to 100 people in the suburban councils, villages and condolence tents.
The number of people allowed at attend condolence meetings at homes has been restricted to 20, emphasising the need to implement all precautionary measures issued by the competent authorities.
The authority stressed that offering condolences is limited to those who receive the vaccine, with the activation of the green pass system for Al Hosn application. The authority also emphasised that elderly and those suffering from chronic diseases must also avoid attending such gatherings.