Dubai Police get ready for festivities; patrols to be deployed near mosques, malls

Illuminated Eid In Dubai campaign. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News archives

Dubai: Dubai Police will give motorists who commit minor traffic offences a second chance — and sweets — over the Eid Al Fitr holiday.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of the traffic department, said that officers were told to make people happy by not recording minor traffic offences such as blocking traffic, lane indiscipline and wrong parking.

“Officers were told to neglect minor traffic offences during Eid and distribute sweets on intersections and arrivals outside Dubai airports. We want to celebrate Eid with the public and make people happy, however we hope people will not take it as an excuse to violate the traffic law,” said Brig Al Mazroui.

He added that motorists who committed serious offences like speeding, racing, reckless driving and endangering others’ lives will be punished under traffic laws. Radars will continue to catch motorists who exceed the speed limit or jump red lights.

Police said they would increase patrolling, especially around mosques during Eid prayer in order to ensure smooth traffic, reduce congestion, and prevent run-over accidents.

“We recorded run-over accidents near mosques last year as worshippers were in a hurry to catch the Eid prayer. In the previous Eid, a jaywalker died in an accident while trying to cross the road from a non-designated area near the main mosque in Nad Al Sheba,” Brig Al Mazroui added.

Police also said many traffic patrol personnel will be on Dubai roads near malls during Eid Al Fitr holiday and will keep the public informed about alternative roads during heavy traffic.

Major General Abdullah Ali Al Gaithi, director of Protective Security and Emergency Department, said that around 19,500 parking lots in Dubai Mall are ready for visitors during Eid, as well as 19,000 parking lots at Dubai Festival City Centre, 8,000 parking lots at Mirdif City Centre and 7,000 parking lots at Mall of the Emirates.

“We will have patrols around all shopping malls to respond to any emergency and also a team of police bicycle patrols will be at tourist destinations. Public should follow traffic instructions and avoid congested roads,” Maj Gen Al Gaithi said.

Colonel Turki Bin Fares, director of command and control centre at Dubai Police, said that they coordinate with shopping centres who alert police when the parking lots are almost full.

“We will monitor the city from the command room, especially the parks, malls and market areas. Shopping centres will alert the command room when the traffic reaches 80 per cent in parking lots in order to activate a traffic plan for smooth movement,” Col Bin Fares said.

Airports security

Brigadier Ali Atiq Bin Lahej, director of the General Department of Airport Security at Dubai Police, said that there will be major preparations during Eid holiday as the airports expect a rush of arrivals and departures.

“We have set a plan with our partners in securing the airport and ensuring smooth movement of travellers. We will distribute gifts to travellers and provide best services, especially in transit area as 70 per cent of the airport’s passengers use the transit area. Securing the area will be our responsibility to make sure no delays happen,” Brig Bin Lahej said.