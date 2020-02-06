Philippine Labour Secretary Silvestre Bello III Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Philippine authorities are trying to get confirmation on the cause of death of a 58-year-old Filipina household worker who passed away in Dubai.

Speaking to Gulf News on Thursday from Manila, a staff from the Philippine Department of Labour and Employment (DOLE) confirmed that the Filipina, a single mother, passed away on February 2 with pneumonia as the underlying cause of death.

Media reports in Philippines said the woman died of a viral infection.

At a media briefing in Manila, Philippine Labour Secretary Silvestre Bello III did not identify the deceased. He has, however, met with victim’s daughter and sister on Thursday and assured the family that DOLE officials are working for the immediate repatriation of the remains after the body’s cremation in Dubai.

Hans Cacdac, administrator of Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, presented the death certificate, which he got from the Filipina’s employer, to Bello.

A staff at DOLE confirmed to Gulf News on Thursday that the victim was tested negative of Novel coronavirus (Ncov) on February 1.