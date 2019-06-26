While some have facilities to process new types of visas for dependents, others don’t

Dubai: Many Amer and Tasheel centres in the UAE have started processing the new residency visas for dependents aged 18 years and above, and free tourist visas for children aged under 18, but not all are yet aware of the five-year visa for talented students.

On June 19, it was announced that UAE residents can now renew the residency visas of their 18-year-old dependents, whether they are secondary school or university graduates, for up to two consecutive years.

Also, tourist visa fees for children aged below 18 years who are accompanying their parents to the UAE was waived between July 15 and September 15.

On May 21, meanwhile, five-year visas for talented students were also announced, but not every centre knew about the latter when Gulf News visited centres on Wednesday. Gulf News visited the centres for clarity after many readers noticed inconsistencies while trying to apply.

A representative from Amer Centre in Mazaya Centre in Dubai, said: “You can apply for the residency visa for dependents aged 18 years and above here. You just ask for it and a document will be given.

“For daughters, they can remain on the father’s visa until she is married, you just need a declaration of their marriage status, while sons can get the visa through our centre with their university certificate.

“Tourist visas for those coming in from outside the country are largely done by travel agencies, but if the sponsor is a resident, it can be done from here.”

For the five year visa, however, the same representative said, “We have heard of this, but we’ve not had any customers request this yet and there has been no new message in our system to tell us what to do.”

Another representative at the Amer Centre opposite Oasis Mall in Dubai, agreed: “We still didn’t get any directive on what to do with that yet.”

She also confirmed meanwhile that residency visas for dependents aged 18 years and above, and free tourist visas for children below the age of 18, could be obtained on the premises, but that tourist visas were mostly done by travel agencies.

In Abu Dhabi, however, representatives of some Tasheel Centres were split on whether all types of visas were available.

An official at the Tasheel Centre on Muroor Road in the capital, said: “We can’t process any such applications as our system does not permit that and we don’t have the format of such applications whether it’s about long-term, short term or tourists visa for those aged below 18 years.

“But if people approach us we can guide them to the immigration department to complete such requests. In fact, we didn’t receive any such communique from the immigration department and we also don’t have such formats in our system,” said the official.

“We have seen and read such news in the local media and for the sake of help, we can receive the application and submit under special categories and once we receive the reply from the immigration, we can then advise on such requests,” he added.

However, Mohammad Sami, a supervisor of the Tasheel Centre near Al Jazira Stadium, said: “We accept and process all kinds of applications pertaining to the long-term and student’s residency visas whether it’s for five years or 10 years.

“We have even issued such residency permits from our centre, and we also accept applications for tourists visas for below years who accompany their parents to the UAE.”

Sami even showed an investor’s visa, which the centre had recently processed.

“Similarly, we have issued visas for other categories too and we have different forms and formats online, and we can fill it as per requests of applications.

“The applicants just have to produce documents for each category they apply for and we even have a desk here where they can be guided for documents and requirements,” he said.

When asked why the long-term residency wasn’t available elsewhere, Sami replied: “I am only responsible for my centre.”

An official at another Tasheel Centre in the capital on Airport Road, said: “We accept all kinds of applications for long-term and short term visas, 18 years olds and school and university pass-outs, but we don’t do tourist visas for below 18 years as we don’t process it here.”

“People can apply for tourists visas here but under regular rules,” he added. “Where they have to pay visa fees for each person and Dh1,000 security deposit against each applicant.”

Businessman gets Gold Card visa on his birthday

Indian retail tycoon Vijay Samyani, chairman of the Concept Brands Group, received his 10-year residency visa on his birthday on Wednesday.

Samyani was issued the visa from the General Directorate of Residence and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai. “I am extremely thankful for this recognition,” he said. “Special thanks goes to the leaders of the UAE as this appreciation definitely motivates us to grow more in Dubai and fulfil our dreams in this growing part of the world.”

THREE NEW VISA TYPES FOR DEPENDENTS

Renewing for 18-year-old dependents

UAE residents can now renew the residency visas of their 18-year-old dependent sons, whether they are secondary school or university graduates, for up to two consecutive years. The residence permit will be valid for a year and can be renewed for an additional year. This benefit can be availed from the date of completion of secondary education of dependent sons, or those who have just graduated university, or those reaching the age of 18 years. Guardians are no longer required to make a deposit of Dh5,000.

Waived tourist visa fees during summer months

No tourist visa fees will be charged for children below 18 years of age who are accompanying their parents to the UAE. Tourists can benefit from the latest tourist visa fee waiver rules between July 15 and September 15 each year. These facilities include those below 18, provided that they are accompanied by a parent, regardless of the length of the validity of the parent’s visa.

5-year visa for talented students

Includes those with grades of 95 per cent in public and private school and university students in and outside the UAE with a GPA of at least 3.75 upon graduation. The visa includes families of the students.