Police appeal to parents and drivers to practise road safety

Sharjah: A nine-year-old Asian boy was run over by a speeding car in Al Nabaa on Sunday, according to Sharjah Police officials.

The boy was admitted to Al Qasimi Hospital where medics confirmed he had sustained serious injuries.

Police and paramedics arrived at the scene after being alerted to the incident at around 2pm.

The incident occurred as the boy was walking home from school along the side of the road.

Police said the driver was speeding and inattentive. “The driver is in custody and being questioned at Al Gharb police station,” an officer said.