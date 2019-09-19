Ras Al Khaimah: The date 19-9-19 looks interesting enough on its own, but for nine couples at RAK Hospital, it took a very special turn marking the birth of their precious babies.
For some parents, it was unplanned surprise, while others had deliberately chosen the unique date for the delivery to make the birth of their child, literally a date to remember.
Pakistani expat Wajihul Hasan felt that the date was lucky for him and his daughter. Born to Hasan and Burmese mother Wai Wai Aung, baby Sara Zahra weighed 2.9kgs, the first child to her ecstatic parents.
“While we did not plan the delivery date, I can safely say that I will remember it forever because it’s so unique,” Hasan said in a press release issued by the hospital.
For Palestinian mother Manal Naiem and her Comoros husband Ibrahim, baby Mohammad – weighing 2.5 kg – was a blessed gift of joy that they had wished would be born on a special date.
“We wished for it, and God gave us this unique date,” they said, adding, “This date is a gift for baby Mohammad as well as for us.”
In all, 9 babies were born to parents belonging to the UAE, Pakistan, Palestine, Syria, Burma, Comoros and Philippines.
Congratulating the parents, Dr. Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director of RAK Hospital said: “The birth of a child is a moment to celebrate anyway, but when it’s made extra special by falling on a unique date, the joy doubles.”