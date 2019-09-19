Wai Wai Aung and Wajihul Hasan with baby Sara Zahra Image Credit:

Ras Al Khaimah: The date 19-9-19 looks interesting enough on its own, but for nine couples at RAK Hospital, it took a very special turn marking the birth of their precious babies.

For some parents, it was unplanned surprise, while others had deliberately chosen the unique date for the delivery to make the birth of their child, literally a date to remember.

Pakistani expat Wajihul Hasan felt that the date was lucky for him and his daughter. Born to Hasan and Burmese mother Wai Wai Aung, baby Sara Zahra weighed 2.9kgs, the first child to her ecstatic parents.

“While we did not plan the delivery date, I can safely say that I will remember it forever because it’s so unique,” Hasan said in a press release issued by the hospital.

Ms Manal with baby Mohammad

For Palestinian mother Manal Naiem and her Comoros husband Ibrahim, baby Mohammad – weighing 2.5 kg – was a blessed gift of joy that they had wished would be born on a special date.

“We wished for it, and God gave us this unique date,” they said, adding, “This date is a gift for baby Mohammad as well as for us.”

In all, 9 babies were born to parents belonging to the UAE, Pakistan, Palestine, Syria, Burma, Comoros and Philippines.