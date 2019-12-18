The timings will also help ease travel for passengers through Dubai airport

Dubai: New Year's Eve and New Year's Day plans have been released for Dubai Metro.

Emirates Airline, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Police, Dubai Customs, the General Directorate of Foreign Residency Affairs (GDRFA) and Dubai Airports today announced joint plans to facilitate the passenger and traffic movements to and from Dubai International Airport (Terminal 1 and 3) during the next few weeks of peak travel.

RTA will operate the Dubai Metro for extended periods on certain days.

Revised timings

December 27-28: Red Line (between Rashidiya and DMCC stations only) and Green Line 5am to 3.30am

December 31 and January 1: Red Line (between Rashidiya and DMCC stations only) 24 hrs, Green Line (all stations) 24 hrs

January 2 and 3: Red Line (between Rashidiya and DMCC stations only) 05:00 hrs to 03:30hrs; Green Line (all stations) 05:30 hrs to 03:30 hrs

In addition to this, during the peak travel period and passengers are allowed to carry 2 pieces of check-in baggage onboard during departure and on arrival. The peak holiday travel period will run from 19 December to 6 January, with over 5 million passengers passing through Dubai International Airport.

Suggestions for passengers

Check-in online prior to arriving at the airport, and make use of the quick-baggage drop counters at the Terminal.

Passengers should arrive at the airport at least 3-4 hours prior to their flight.

To ease congestion on the roads leading to the airport, Dubai Police will provide detours for traffic. All passengers are requested to adhere to the displayed instructions and guidance to/from the airport.

Passengers are reminded that gates close 20 minutes before departure. To ensure timely flight departures, passengers who report late will not be accepted for travel.

Eligible visitors (nationals of countries eligible for visa on arrival) and UAE residents (Emirates ID card holders) can use the smart gates to avoid queuing at passport control, both while arriving and on departure.