Dubai: The new law regulating labor relations across all establishments, employers and workers in the UAE’s private sector will go into effect tomorrow, February 2, 2022.
The Federal Decree-Law No 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (the New Law), which will be replacing Federal Law No. (8) of 1980, constitutes a qualitative leap in the UAE’s efforts to develop and sustain the labor market.
According to the recent statistics issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the number of workers in private sector establishments registered with the ministry reached 4.9 million (4,903,612) employees in 2021, an increase of 124,416 workers compared to 2020.
The statistics showed that the workforce aged 30 to 34 years were the most employed, with a total of 1.33 million followed by workers aged 35 to 39 with 943, 703 employees.
Meanwhile, people aged 25 to 29 were the third most hired segment with a total of 917,981 employees, while those aged 40 to 44 years, were the fourth most hired with 677,209 employees.
The age group from 45 to 49 years ranked fifth with a total of 417,782 employees, followed by the group from 20 to 24 years with 411,084 employees, while those aged 50 to 54 years were the seventh most hired segment with 267,719 employees, followed by those aged 55 to 59 years, with a total of134,436 workers.
Furthermore, the number of workers aged 60 to 64 reached about 61,631 employees, while the number of employees aged 65 to 69 amounted to 20,621 employees. In addition, the number of employees aged 70+ reached about 5875. The statistics also showed that there are 12,302 male and female employees aged 16 to 19 years working the private sector.
According to the statistics, the number of private sector establishments registered with the Ministry at the end of last year 2021 only, without including companies registered in the free zones, increased to 373,966 establishments, an increase of 22,999 establishments compared to 2020.